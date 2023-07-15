Two men are in hospital with severe burns after two separate residential fires in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a two-storey detached home on Mystic Avenue, in the area of Warden and Danforth avenues.

Toronto Fire said a man believed to be in his 50s was transported to a burn centre for treatment. There is no immediate word on the severity of his injuries.

No one else was injured in the fire.

Crews were also called to a residence on Kirknewton Road, near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street, for a kitchen fire.

A man in his 60s sustained severe burn injuries and was transported to hospital. Toronto paramedics said his injuries were possibly life-threatening.

The cause and origin of the two fires are unknown.