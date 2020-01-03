Two men taken to hospital after getting into fight while armed with hockey sticks
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 8:58AM EST
Two men have been transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition after they got into a fight while armed with hockey sticks at an address in Richmond Hill, police say.
The incident happened at a home near Crosby Avenue and Newkirk Drive shortly after 8 a.m.
Police say that the two men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One of those men, police say, is currently under arrest.
It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.
FIGHT - Officers en route to a residence in the area of Crosby Ave / Newkirk Dr, Richmond Hill for a report of two people fighting with hockey sticks.— York Regional Police (@YRP) January 3, 2020
FIGHT UPDATE - Two men are on their way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the fight with hockey sticks involved. One of them are under arrest.— York Regional Police (@YRP) January 3, 2020