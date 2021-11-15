Two men have been taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, following a shooting in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to Warden Avenue, between Firvalley Court and St. Clair Avenue, where they found the first victim.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services.

A second man was found in the vicinity unconscious with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The second victim, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There's no words so far on possible suspects.

Toronto police are investigating and there are currently K9 Units at the scene. So far two firearms have been recovered, along with ammunition, police said.

Warden Avenue is currently closed between Firvalley Court and Cataraqui Crescent for the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.