A shooting outside of a Toronto mall has seen two men transported to local trauma centres with serious injuries, police say.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Fairview Mall Plaza, located at 1800 Sheppard Avenue East in Toronto, just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say two men were located suffering from serious injuries inflicted by gunshot.

Paramedics are on scene and said the two men have been transported to local trauma centres.