Two men walk into hospital after shooting in Scarborough
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 6:57PM EST
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough Saturday night that left two men injured.
Police say two men with gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital.
Their injuries appear to be serious, police say.
The shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue.
There is no suspect information at this time.