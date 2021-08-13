Toronto police are searching for two men wanted for allegedly defrauding residential landlords and Airbnb hosts throughout the city.

From Jan. 20 to Apr. 7, 2021, two men allegedly rented several apartments under false identities, police said in a news release on Friday.

The men contacted property owners through a room-sharing platform using deceptive email addresses.

They also created fake United States identities in an attempt to gain lodging, according to police.

Investigators said the men told homeowners that they were working as "COVID-19 research doctors employed by the CIA and the MARS Research Lab.”

When the men obtained lodging, police said they would use their knowledge of the property to enter, commit thefts and identity frauds.

Police have identified two suspects in connection with the alleged fraudulent activity.

Toronto resident Matthew Dodd, 41, is wanted and could face nine charges, including fraudulently obtaining food and lodging, identity theft and mischief over $5,000.

Dodd is described as standing at six-foot-one inches tall, 180 pounds, with an athletic build and short hair.

Police have released his photograph.

Toronto resident Steven Redigonda, 51, is also wanted for unlawfully [being] in a dwelling and fail to appear for fingerprints.

Redigonda is described as standing at five-foot-six inches tall, 160 pounds, with a thin build and grey hair.

“Investigators are advising the public not to engage in a rental contract with either of these individuals and believe there may be more victims,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Constable Jeffrey Dyrkawec at Jeffrey.Dyrkawec@torontopolice.on.ca, or call police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).