Two men and a youth are each facing several charges after drugs and two guns were allegedly located and seized during a recent traffic stop in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Sunday, at about 10:30 p.m., in the King West Village area, near Shank and Shaw streets.

Police said that officers conducted a vehicle stop under the Highway Traffic Act and detained three male suspects in the vehicle under the Cannabis Control Act.

They then allegedly searched the males and the locating and seizing a “large quantity” of drugs as well as two firearms.

Tevin Noel, 23, Michael Sullivan-Browne, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Toronto, were subsequently arrested and charged. The minor cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were all scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.