Two missing Peterborough girls found safe in Toronto: police
Published Friday, January 19, 2024 7:56PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2024 10:03PM EST
Peterborough police say the two missing 14-year-old girls have been found safe in Toronto.
The two girls were reported missing Thursday afternoon. After checking known locations in Peterborough, police shifted the search to Toronto, where the teens might have gone.
With the help of Toronto police and the TTC, the girls were located Friday evening.