Police have made two additional arrests in connection with the daytime shooting of a Toronto mother last month, while one suspect remains outstanding.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, was hit by a stray bullet in the area of Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville on July 7. She was rushed to a nearby trauma centre where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the shot was fired following a physical altercation between three males in the area, two of whom were brandishing handguns.

The suspects ran away before police arrived.

An arrest was first made in connection with Huebner-Makurat’s death on July 13, when officers with Toronto police placed 32-year-old Damian Hudson in custody and charged him with one count of second-degree murder.

On Monday, officers apprehended two additional suspects in connection with the case.

Twenty-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim has been arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of robbery and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, was also arrested Monday and charged with one count of accessory to an indictable offence after the fact and one count of obstructing justice.

The charges against Ibrahim and Mohammed have not been proven in court. Both made their first court appearances at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, police say one suspect wanted in connection with the case is still outstanding. He is described as a 18-to-25-year-old male, of average height and with a slim build. Police say he had long hair tied in a ponytail at the time of the incident and was wearing a black baseball hat, a black North Face hoodie, dark-coloured jeans and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

On Tuesday, Huebner-Makurat's husband, Adrian Makurat, issued a statement in response to the arrests.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous tireless continued efforts by the Toronto Police [Service]," the statement read. Makurat also expressed his gratitude for the "support from those 'known and unknown,'" referring to contributions made to a GoFundMe set up for the family in the wake of the tragedy.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser has amassed just over $300,000 of its $350,000 goal.

‘A FRIEND, A MOTHER’

In late July, loved ones of Huebner-Makurat held a vigil to remember the mother of two young girls.

Scattered thunderstorms did not disrupt the ceremony addressed by the victim's husband, Adrian Makurat, friends and Toronto's new Mayor Olivia Chow.

In an emotional speech, Makurat thanked the community for its support since the July 7 shooting.

"The girls are in a good position because I'm looking out at all those aunts and uncles that they don't know they had," he said.

"It was Caroline who put me up on this stage. Not because of what happened last Friday, but because of what a humbling person, friend and mother she is. I think we can take that to heart."

Marie Aragona, a longtime friend of Huebner-Makurat, remembered her as someone who loved to travel and make lasting connections with others.

"We loved and laughed together," Aragona said. "She would want us to love, protect and look out for each other."

"She helped me find the positive in everything," Aragona added.

"We will forever miss you."

With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie.