

The Canadian Press





Ontario says two more beluga whales have died at Marineland.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the Niagara Falls, Ont., park informed it the two died some time this month.

The province did not say how the whales died.

Sixteen beluga whales and one killer whale have died at the park since 2019, The Canadian Press has learned.

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Service has been investigating the park since 2020.

Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.