

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Region has confirmed another two deaths believed to be related to COVID-19, including one at a long-term care home in Markham.

The deaths include a male in his 80s who was a resident at Markhaven Home for Seniors and a 100-year old woman in Vaughan who was a close contact of another person who previously passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, officials told CP24 that there was at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Markhaven Home for Seniors, though that case involved a woman in her 70s.

“On behalf of York Regional Council, I extend sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of these two individuals,” York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson said in a news release announcing the deaths. “Although many continue to make great efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, this is an important reminder of the severity of the current pandemic. It remains critically important for everyone to maintain physical distancing and practice good hand washing. We must all do our part by staying home and only going out for essential trips.”

Officials say that both individuals passed away this weekend, though it is unclear whether their deaths are included in the 23 fatalities that the province has reported due to COVID-19.

There have been a total of four deaths related to COVID-19 in York Region so far.