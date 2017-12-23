

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two more men have been charged in connection with a brawl involving a large group of men striking each other with large sticks at a Brampton commericial plaza earlier this month.

The fight, which took place in the area of Steeles Avenue West and McLaughlin Road at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, left one man injured.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a fight between two large groups of men at the parking lot. The fight was captured in a video that was posted online.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a 19-year-old man suffering from minor injuries but most of those involved in the fight had already dispersed.

“This incident had caused a great deal of concern and attention in the community,” Insp. Raj Biring said in a news release. “Peel Regional Police wants to ensure the public that these types of incidents will be investigated thoroughly as public safety is our top priority.”

After interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance footage from the scene, three men were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation on Dec. 15. They were identified as 20-year-old Gurpreet Singh, 22-year-old Karanbir Singh and 22-year-old Harbir Singh. All three men are from Brampton.

They were each charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm. Each is expected to appear in court in Brampton on Jan. 17, 2018.

On Saturday, Peel Regional Police said two additional men were charged in connection with the case. They have been identified as 20-year-old Vavanjeet Singh and 19-year-old Harmanpreet Bhela, both from Brampton.

The two men have each been charged with one count of assault with a weapon. Each is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Jan. 24, 2018.