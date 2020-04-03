Two more residents of Markham long-term care home have died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Markham’s Mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed the deaths at Markhaven Home for Seniors in a post on social media on Friday.

Scarpitti said the deceased residents are a 68-year-old woman and a 95-year-old woman who had both previously tested positive for the virus.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with their loved ones and the health care providers at the home,” he wrote.

Public health officials previously confirmed that an 88-year-old resident of the long-term care home died after contracting COVID-19.

The facility has been dealing with an outbreak of the respiratory illness at the home for weeks and multiple staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Dozens of long-term care homes around the province have reported outbreaks of COVID-19 and several deaths have been confirmed at these facilities.

Sixteen residents of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. have died so far after an outbreak at that long-term care home.

The province says it has implemented enhanced measures at long-term care residences in recent weeks, including restricting visitors and boosting funds for additional screening and cleaning.