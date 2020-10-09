Toronto police have made two more arrests and are looking for a fourth suspect in relation to a brazen daylight shooting in the city's west-end last month that killed a 26-year-old man.

Police were called to a Walmart parking lot in the area of St. Clair and Mould avenues, near Jane Street, around 1:42 p.m.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as Andre Rodriguez, of Toronto.

The homicide unit arrested 25-year-old Michael Carty on Thursday and 24-year-old Ayuub Hama on Friday. Both are residents of Toronto.

Hama is facing a first-degree murder charge while Carty was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and accessory to the fact.

On Sept. 16, a 34-year-old St. Catharines man was also charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to look for 33-year-old Abdelmuniem Abdalla, of Grimsby, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.