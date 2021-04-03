Two more Toronto hospitals are allowing residents aged 50 and over who live in COVID-19 hot spot zones in the city to book their vaccination appointments.

The Unity Health Toronto network, which includes St. Michael’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s HealthCentre, updated their priority list on Friday of who can book an appointment to receive a vaccine.

The list now includes people born in 1971 or before who live in high-risk areas across the city. The list previously included only residents aged 60 and up and select high priority groups.

To book an appointment at St. Joseph’s, these individuals must live in areas with postal codes starting with M6K, M6N, M8V, M9A, M9B, M9C, M9R, M9V and M9W.

St. Michael’s is accepting residents aged 50 and older who have postal codes starting with M4X, M5A and M5B.

People can book their vaccine appointments on Unity Health’s website.

Meanwhile, all of Unity Health’s health facilities continue to accept bookings from people aged 60 and up who live in other areas of Toronto.

Other prioritized groups who can continue to book an appointment are First Nations, Metis and Inui adults, transplant recipients and those receiving active cancer treatment, individuals with certain health conditions and their care providers, adults receiving chronic home care, faith leaders at high-risk of exposure and select community healthcare workers.

On Friday, Michael Garron Hospital announced that people aged 50 and older living in certain Toronto hot spot zones could get their shot at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub COVID-19 Immunization Clinic.

However, as of Saturday morning these appointments are fully booked for the week of Apr. 5. The clinic told CP24 that more vaccine appointments will open up early next week for the week of Apr. 12