Police are investigating two fatal early-morning motorcycle collisions that occurred on consecutive days in Peterborough this week.

The first crash happened on Tuesday, according to the Peterborough Police Service (PPS).

Officers were called to The Parkway between Lansdowne Street and The Kingsway just before 4 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

The driver was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma hospital, according to police.

On Wednesday, police said that the driver, identified as a 58-year-old man from Blackstock, died of his injuries in hospital.

Approximately 24 hours after the first crash, police were called to the area of Clonsilla Avenue and Ford Street just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of another single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

“The 27-year-old male driver was thrown from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries,” PPS said in a press release.

“The Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The road was reopened [at] about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.”

Media Release - Wednesday, July 5, 2023



Police continue to investigate both collisions, and are asking anyone with home security or dashcam footage from either area at the time of the respective crashes to contact the Service Traffic Unit at 705-876-1122, ext. 289, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.