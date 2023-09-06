Two motorcyclists rushed to hospital following crashes in Markham and Vaughan
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2023 7:44PM EDT
Two motorcyclists have been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after separate crashes in Markham and Vaughan on Wednesday.
The first collision happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Rutherford Road. The second occurred just after 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Highway 407.
Police have not announced any charges or victim information.