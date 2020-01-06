

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two much needed schools have finally opened up inside one of the city’s fastest growing neighbourhoods, bringing an end to a challenging commute for hundreds of children.

The two new schools - Jean Lumb Public School (TDSB) and Bishop Macdonell Catholic Elementary School (TCDSB) – officially opened their doors to students on Monday morning.

The schools, which will each accommodate about 550 students, are located inside a new multi-use facility that has been constructed adjacent to Canoe Landing Park in the CityPlace neighbourhood.

The schools will share a gym, library and outdoor play area but will otherwise operate independently.

“This is a dense party of the city but the answer is not to have no schools for the kids. There are lots of families living down here and I think this is a fantastic day to not only have one school but to have two schools open together,” Mayor John Tory said after greeting students arriving for their first day of classes. “We will manage things like traffic but it is much better than having people have to go miles and miles away to go to school because that just doesn’t build a community and it is not fair to the parents or the kids.”

Tory said that most of the children attending the new schools were previously bused or driven to facilities elsewhere in the city since there were no elementary schools located in or near the fast-growing CityPlace neighbourhood.

In the case of Jean Lumb Public School, he said that most of its students had been attending Nelson Mandela Park Public School, which is nearly five kilometres away.

“I can tell you just from talking to parents that they are thrilled,” he said. “They are all so relieved because their kids can now walk a few minutes as opposed to having to take a car or bus.”

The new multi-use facility that houses the schools will eventually be home to a recreation centre and child care centre as well. Those facilities are expected to open sometime this spring.