

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two Ontario Provincial Police officers were clipped by a stolen vehicle that sped through a RIDE check in Brampton overnight before failing to negotiate a turn and slamming into a fence nearby.

Police were stationed at a ride check near Highway 410 and Queen Street at around 2:05 a.m. when the SUV went through the checkpoint without stopping, making contact with two officers in the process.

The SUV then proceeded to travel eastbound before failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a fence at a dead-end on Kipling and Avenue near Steeles Avenue.

Police say that one of the officers sustained a minor injury but was not taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, two occupants of the SUV were rushed to hospital in serious condition following that collision.

Reports from the scene suggest that the two occupants of the vehicle, a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, were not wearing seatbelts.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate due to the severity of the injuries they sustained.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.