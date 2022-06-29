Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.

Both suspects were shot and killed as police responded to the robbery and six officers were wounded.

Chief Const. Dean Duthie says two officers were seriously hurt and underwent surgery late Tuesday.

A third officer also remains in hospital.

Duthie says Greater Victoria's emergency response team was not far from the Bank of Montreal when the armed robbery call came in and were on scene in time to confront the suspects.

Social media videos show dozens of shots were fired and police have set up an online site to gather videos taken by witnesses.

The Independent Investigations Office, which examines all cases of police-involved injury or death in B.C., has also sent a team to the scene and is asking anyone with information to speak to its members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.