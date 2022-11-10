Two provincial police officers have been charged in connection with an investigation into misconduct allegations involving the towing industry.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said members of its Professional Standards Unit (PSU) received an internal complaint in Feb. 2019 that alleged OPP Highway Safety Division members were giving preferential treatment to tow operators within the Greater Toronto Area.

Nine months later, in October, the PSU and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch launched a probe into the allegations.

As a result, on Thursday, more than three years since the investigation commenced, police announced that they had arrested Sgt. Terrence Reefer and Const. Roberto Visconti.

The officers, who both worked at the OPP Mississauga Detachment, have been charged with breach of trust. Visconti, a 12-year member of the service, is facing an additional charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Police said 59-year-old Reefer, a member of the force for 29 years, and 36-year-old Visconti were released on undertakings with conditions and are expected to appear in a Brampton court in January.

The two have been suspended with pay since Jan. 2021, police said.

Meanwhile, two other people, identified as 49-year-old Douglas Polus of Vaughan and 44-year-old Janan Dinkha of Mississauga, have been charged with aiding and abetting breach of trust.

They were also released on undertakings and are scheduled to attend a Brampton court next year.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.