Two people were struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police initially reported that the driver of a vehicle hit three pedestrians before crashing into a pole near King Street West and Bay West.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said police now believe that two pedestrians were hit and the driver of the vehicle was also injured.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver, who remained at the scene, may have suffered from a medical episode.

Police have closed King Street West from University Avenue and Bay Street.