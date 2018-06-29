

Kayla Goodfield , CP24.com





A man has been taken into police custody after a suspected drunk driving crash left two pedestrians with serious injuries in The Junction on Friday night.

Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street and Pacific Avenue at around 10 p.m.

Witnesses of the crash told police the driver of the vehicle involved allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

A male and a female victim have been taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as officers investigate.