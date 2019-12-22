

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two pedestrians were injured in two separate collision in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street just after 9 p.m.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was transported to a trauma centre. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Eglinton Avenue is closed both ways from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive for investigation.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

-Call in at 9:13pm

-Eglinton Ave. E. and Hurontario #Mississauga

-Male transported to a trauma centre

-Vehicle remained at scene

-Eglinton closed both ways from Hurontario to Sorrento

- Will advise of any further road closures

-PR19-0465682 pic.twitter.com/cBUxe3kcSB — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 23, 2019

Around 10:51 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Central Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police said she suffered multiple fractures and was taken to a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.