Two pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents
Published Saturday, March 30, 2024 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 30, 2024 11:48PM EDT
Two people were seriously injured after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in the city Saturday.
A woman was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Forest Hill South Area.
She was struck just after 3 p.m. at Bathurst Street and Tichester Road, Toronto police said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The exact circumstances around the collision were not immediately clear.
Then around 5:54 p.m., another person was struck by a vehicle at Bloor Avenue and Armadale Avenue in Bloor West Village.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene as well.