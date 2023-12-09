Two pedestrians seriously injured in two separate collisions in North York
Published Saturday, December 9, 2023 9:24PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2023 10:17PM EST
Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in separate collisions in North York Saturday evening.
The first incident occurred near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street at around 8:40 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
About 10 minutes later, emergency crews responded to another collision in the area of Culford and Rustic roads.
A man in his 80s was hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
According to police, drivers involved in the two collisions remained on the scene.