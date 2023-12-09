Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in separate collisions in North York Saturday evening.

The first incident occurred near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street at around 8:40 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

About 10 minutes later, emergency crews responded to another collision in the area of Culford and Rustic roads.

A man in his 80s was hit by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

According to police, drivers involved in the two collisions remained on the scene.