

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two pedestrians are in serious condition after they were struck by an alleged impaired driver downtown on Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to King Street and Spadina Avenue at 1:32 p.m. for a report of one pedestrian struck.

Police said they arrived to find two victims.

Paramedics said both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver involved was detained on suspicion of impaired driving.