

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital and one is serious condition after they were struck by a car in the city’s Syme neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Toronto Paramedics say they were called to Jane Street and Pritchard Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of two pedestrians struck by a car.

They arrived to find a woman in her 50s in serious condition and another person reportedly suffering from an ankle injury.

The woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre while the person with the ankle injury was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The TTC says the 35 Jane bus is diverting around the collision area.