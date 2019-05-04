Two pedestrians struck by car in Syme neighbourhood
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 9:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 4, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital and one is serious condition after they were struck by a car in the city’s Syme neighbourhood on Saturday night.
Toronto Paramedics say they were called to Jane Street and Pritchard Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of two pedestrians struck by a car.
They arrived to find a woman in her 50s in serious condition and another person reportedly suffering from an ankle injury.
The woman was rushed to a hospital trauma centre while the person with the ankle injury was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The TTC says the 35 Jane bus is diverting around the collision area.