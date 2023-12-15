Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in North York
Police are on the scene of a collision that injured two pedestrians. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, December 15, 2023 5:57PM EST
Two pedestrians have been injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the collision near Warner Avenue and Bartley Drive, in the area of O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue, at around 5:15 p.m.
Police said the two male pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.