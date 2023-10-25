Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Oshawa parking lot: police
Durham police are investigating a collision in Oshawa.
Share:
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2023 7:18PM EDT
Durham police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in a parking lot near King Street East and Wilson Road.
Police said one of the pedestrians was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on the severity of the other pedestrian’s injuries.
Video from the scene shows the front window of a business shattered. Police have not confirmed if the store was hit during the incident.
They also did not say if the driver involved remained on the scene.