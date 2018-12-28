

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Scarborough and police say that there are unconfirmed reports suggesting that the driver may have fled the scene.

The collision happened near Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road just before 4 p.m.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, one of the pedestrians sustained life-threatening injuries while the other is in non-life threatening condition. Both victims are thought to be males in their 20s.

Hopkinson says that a third individual that was travelling in a separate vehicle was also injured in the collision and has been taken to a local hospital.

The intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road has been closed as police conduct a full investigation at the scene. It remains unclear how long that closure will remain in effect.

"It will depend on the severity of the injuries," Hopkinson said. "We have to have our traffic specialists come out and reconstruct the scene."