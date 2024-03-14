Two pedestrians have been injured in a hit-and-run in the city’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Lisgar Street, east of Dufferin Street, at around 8 p.m. for a collision.

The pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who also hit a gas line and a wall, fled the scene, police say.

There is no description of the vehicle, but police say it was last seen southbound on Lisgar Street.

The crash caused a gas leak, police say, and road closures are in effect in the area.