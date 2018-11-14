

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two pedestrians are being rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in North York.

The incident occurred in the area of Keele Street and Four Winds Drive, near Finch Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the two vehicles collided in the area and two pedestrians were also struck.

The pedestrians, who police believe to be a mother and her child, will be transported to hospital for treatment.

The victims, according to police, were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

The vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.