

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the downtown core this morning were taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.

Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A woman in her 20s was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.