Two pedestrians struck in downtown hit-and-run, paramedics say
Paramedics say two pedestrians were rushed to hospital this morning after they were struck by a vehicle near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 5:35AM EST
Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the downtown core this morning were taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. near Queen Street and Spadina Avenue.
Paramedics say a man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A woman in her 20s was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any details on possible suspects.