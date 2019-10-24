

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two Peel Regional Police officers have been sent to hospital after their car collided with a vehicle they were pursuing in Mississauga.

Police say at around 3 p.m., officers located a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a break-and-enter in Brampton that occurred about an hour earlier.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Mavis Road and Twain Avenue, the suspect vehicle collided with both the unmarked police car and a civilian vehicle.

According to police, one suspect was arrested while three others fled the scene.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was taken to hospital along with two police officers.

All three victims sustained minor injuries, police say.

The suspect arrested by police was also injured in the crash and officers are waiting for an update on his condition before it is determined whether the province's police watchdog should be called in to investigate.

Mavis Road is closed in both directions between Ray Lawson Boulevard and Derry Road.

The off-ramp from Highway 407 to Mavis Road is also closed for the police investigation.