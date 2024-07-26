Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with a homicide investigation after a deadly fire at a Scarborough restaurant last month.

Police said they responded to a call about a fire at the establishment in the Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East area on June 22 at around 1:54 a.m.

Police said that emergency crews arrived at the scene of an active fire and a deceased man was located inside.

The deceased man was identified by police as 26-year-old O'Brien Todd of Toronto.

After investigating, police said a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

On Friday, police announced they had arrested 21-year-old Shiloh Norton and a 16-year-old suspect, both of Toronto, in connection with the fire.

Norton is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material for arson, break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fail to comply with release order and three counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old male youth from Toronto, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing a number of charges, including manslaughter, arson disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material for arson, break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Court of Justice on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com