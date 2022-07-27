

The Canadian Press





Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets, was gunned down outside his business in Surrey, B.C., on July 14.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez have been charged.

More coming.