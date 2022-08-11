Two people have been critically injured in a shooting at a Richmond Hill cemetery where they were attending a funeral on Thursday for a man who was shot and killed in Toronto earlier this week.

Officers responded to a weapons call at Toronto Muslim Cemetery on Leslie Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“We received information that there was an active shooter and that we had a victim of a gunshot wound,” Const. Maniva Armstrong said.

When police arrived, they located two male victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one who was found inside a car at the cemetery’s gate.

The two were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Armstrong said the victims were approached by three to four male suspects who then opened fire at them.

The suspects then got into an older model SUV and were last seen northbound on Leslie Street. Police have not released descriptions of the suspects.

“This is an isolated, targeted incident,” Armstrong said, adding that there is no concern for public safety.

She called the shooting “alarming” and “shocking.”

“You never expect something like this to happen at any time, let alone during a funeral,” Armstrong said. “This is going to leave an impact on all the people that were here today and also in our community.”

The manager of the cemetery, Sabi Asan, told CP24 that Thursday afternoon’s funeral was for Gidid Mohamed.

Toronto police previously identified Mohamed as the 27-year-old man who was gunned down outside a social club in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road early Tuesday morning. Toronto police have not arrested anyone in connection with that shooting, which also sent a 37-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries.

Asan said Thursday’s shooting occurred as the funeral guests were already leaving the cemetery. She noted that up to 60 people were in attendance.

