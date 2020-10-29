Two people are facing charges after seven puppies were stolen from an Oshawa, Ont. apartment unit last month.

A break-and-enter was reported at a residence located on Pentland Street on Sept. 18.

According to investigators, seven bullmastiff puppies, who were two and a half weeks old, were stolen at the time.

While investigating the matter, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Anton Square in Pickering, Ont. Police said three puppies were seized at the time.

“It is believed that the remainder of the stolen puppies were sold,” officers said while announcing two arrests in the investigation on Thursday.

Sophia Pipapaharan, 26, and Dananjeyan Uthayajuman, 20, now face two criminal charges – conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possess property obtained by crime over $5,000.