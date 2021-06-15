Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to break into a mosque in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the Islamic Institute of Toronto near Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road shortly before noon.

According to police, two people tried to gain entry into the mosque and uttered threats toward people connected to the mosque.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested and are facing a number of charges, including break and enter, uttering threats and mischief endangering life.

Police did not say why the two were trying to get into the mosque, which is closed because of COVID-19.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The Muslim community has been on edge since June 6 when a family of five was struck by a driver in London, Ont. in a deadly attack police have said was motivated by hatred of Muslims.