Two people are facing charges after a road rage incident in downtown Toronto on Saturday that led to several vehicles being struck and pedestrians nearly being hit.

Toronto police said it began near Front Street West and Lower Simcoe Street, where a man driving a blue Ford Escape SUV became involved in an altercation with another driver.

At some point, the man allegedly smashed the hood of the other vehicle using a collapsible baton.

Police arrived and tried to stop the man from fleeing, but he allegedly proceeded to drive through heavy traffic and onto the sidewalk, nearly missing dozens of pedestrians.

He then struck seven stopped vehicles before being eventually apprehended by police.

The driver was arrested, as well as the three other occupants in the vehicle – another man and two women.

On Sunday, police announced that they had charged 25-year-old Corey Lane with four counts of dangerous operation, two counts of failure to stop for police, mischief to property under $5,000, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, using an unauthorized plate, possession of a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, they charged 18-year-old Audrey Humphreys with carrying a concealed weapon. She is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Police said the other two people were released unconditionally.