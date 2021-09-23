Durham Regional Police have charged two people in connection with a 2019 shooting in Oshawa that killed an 18-year-old man.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex on Pentland Street, in the area of Ritson and Taunton roads, just before midnight on Aug. 1. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Devon Patten.

After more than a year since the shooting, police announced Thursday that 22-year-old Ramanujan Ratnavel and an 18-year-old man who was 16 at the time of the incident have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police are urging anyone with new information about the shooting to contact detectives at the Major Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.