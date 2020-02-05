

The Associated Press





Two people are now facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Mississauga Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Aquinas Avenue and Sebastian Drive at around 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 4.

According to Peel Regional Police, two men were spotted walking along Sebastian Drive when they began fighting with each other.

One man fell to the ground and the other fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim, identified Wednesday as Christopher Birrell of no fixed address, was found suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took two people into custody the same day.

On Wednesday, police announced charges in connection with Birrell’s death.

Mississauga man Shayan Syed, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder. Ayah Boutari, a 20-year-old woman from Mississauga, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.