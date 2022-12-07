Two people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a cellphone store in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy arrived in the area in a stolen vehicle and went into a store wearing masks, police said.

The two approached an employee and allegedly pushed them against the wall. Police said the suspects threatened the employee and indicated that they had a firearm.

They then allegedly took a number of cellphones, putting them in their bags. Police said the suspects then returned to the vehicle and fled the area.

The suspects were later stopped by the Ontario Provincial Police for an unrelated matter, police said. Officers from the 41 Division Major Crime Unit were called and arrested the two.

Police said officers also recovered the stolen phones inside the vehicle.

The 18-year-old, identified as Dimitry Grumbs of Brampton, and the 16-year-old from Toronto, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Grumbs is facing an additional charge of uttering threats.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.