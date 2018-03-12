

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire at a residential higrise in North York.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the 20th floor of a building on Forest Laneway, in the area Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

“When our crews arrived, they very quickly made their way up to the 20th floor, made entry into the suite of origin and encountered very significant heavy smoke,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene.

During a search of the unit, Pegg said crews found two injured occupants inside and brought them down to paramedics.

“Those two occupants have now been transported to hospital. The latest that I’ve been told is they are listed in critical condition so they have some significant injuries,” Pegg said.

The fire has been knocked down and crews are currently ventilating the building.

An investigation into the cause and origin is underway.

Pegg said the building was last inspected by the fire department in January.

“All indications this morning are that the building performed normally and the fire protection systems worked properly,” he added.