

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are in critical condition after a fire at a nursing home in St. Thomas on Saturday night.

The fire broke out in a bedroom at Caressant Care, located on Bonnie Place, at around 10 p.m.

Police say six residents of the nursing home and one firefighter were taken to hospital for treatment.

Two of the elderly residents injured in the fire are in critical condition.

Residents of the wing where the fire occurred have been moved to another part of the building.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating the incident.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.