Two people critically injured in Richmond Hill collision
The wreckage of a single-vehicle collision near Weldrick and Spadina roads in Richmond Hill is pictured Sunday April 29, 2018. (David Ritchie)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 5:17PM EDT
Two people have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill.
York Regional Police said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree or pole near Spadina and Weldrick roads.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.
Local roads have been closed off in the area as police investigate the collision.