

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been critically injured in a shooting near Regent Park on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they received calls for shots fired in the area of River Street and Dundas Street East just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims have been rushed to a hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics said one is in life-threatening condition while the other is in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooter in an elevated position, police said.

Residents in the area are being advised to stay inside.

More to come.