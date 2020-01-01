Two people critically injured in shooting near Regent Park
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 10:51PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:17PM EST
Two people have been critically injured in a shooting near Regent Park on Wednesday night.
Toronto police said they received calls for shots fired in the area of River Street and Dundas Street East just after 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.
The victims have been rushed to a hospital via emergency run.
Paramedics said one is in life-threatening condition while the other is in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.
There are unconfirmed reports of a shooter in an elevated position, police said.
Residents in the area are being advised to stay inside.
More to come.