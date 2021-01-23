Two people are dead following an early morning house fire in Peterborough on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Gillespie Avenue around 2 a.m. and found heavy smoke and visible flames upon arrival.

Peterborough police said a 65-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were pulled from the house by firefighters.

They were later pronounced dead. Police cannot confirm the relationship between the two victims.

Police said they are working with Peterborough Fire Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.