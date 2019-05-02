

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman are dead and a child is in hospital after a domestic stabbing at a home in Brampton late Wednesday night.

The incident, which is currently being probed by the province’s police watchdog, happened at an address on Quarry Edge Drive near Bovaird Drive and Main Street.

The Special Investigations Unit says that Peel Regional Police officers were first called to the home for a domestic incident at around 11:20 p.m. They say that once the officers arrived on scene they breached the door to the residence and entered a bathroom where they located a man with stab wounds.

That man was apprehended and treated by paramedics at the scene, the SIU says, but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The female victim, meanwhile, was located in the home with serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead sometime overnight.

The SIU says that a child was also found inside the home and taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. The child’s current condition is not known.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.